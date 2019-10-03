Volker Not A Good Guy After All

We have another rush of news tonight. President Trump allegedly raised Biden and Warren in a call with Chinese President Xi in June. Chinese government officials have reportedly been reaching out to Trump associates today to get clarification on whether the President is serious about wanting the Chinese to investigate Joe Biden. (Thumbs ups seem to have been the response.) Critically, though not terribly surprisingly, the Journal is now reporting that President Trump ordered the firing of Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch because Rudy Giuliani told him that she was an obstacle to plans to force the government of Ukraine to intervene in the 2020 election. But the biggest news, or at least the most surprising, is about Kurt Volker, the special envoy for Ukraine who resigned last week and testified today in a closed door session on Capitol Hill.