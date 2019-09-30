Editor's Brief

Things Moving Fast

By
|
September 30, 2019 4:59 pm

First, from the Journal, Secretary of State Pompeo was on the call. This is not surprising. He’s the Secretary of State after all. But still very notable and not at all good news for Pompeo. Even bigger from the Times, Trump also leaned on Australia to help discredit the Mueller probe — just in the last few weeks. Australia is a major treaty ally of the United States. Notably, this was another call that got stowed in the White House’s high crimes lock box.

The Times piece sounds bad for Trump. And it is. But it’s worse, perhaps much worse for Bill Barr.

