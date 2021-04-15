Prime Only Members-Only Article

The Uncanny Political Moment

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 04: President Joe Biden (Photo by Oliver Contreras-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
April 15, 2021 11:38 a.m.

There’s a sizable batch of new polling out which shows that President Biden’s infrastructure plan is popular with a broad cross-section of the public. The popularity isn’t quite as overwhelming as it was for the American Rescue Plan. But by almost every standard in a polarized age the numbers are still overwhelming. A new poll sponsored by the Times shows 64% support. Democrats almost unanimously support it (97%). 72% of Independents support it. And even 29% of Republicans support it. The support is spread broadly across demographic groups and the individual components of the plan poll well too.

