Please join us on October 10th for an evening of discussion about the future of the Democratic Party (“The Next Democratic Party”) and new activism and energy in left-of-center politics in the United States. You’ll hear from and meet the TPM team in addition to a range of activists and experts discussing what the next Democratic party should and will look like. Food and an open bar at an intimate space in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood not far from TPM headquarters. Doors open at 5 p.m. for cocktails and the program gets underway at 6 p.m.

Donald Trump’s election catalyzed and triggered a wave of activism, much of it driven by younger and more left-leaning Democrats centered around the Sanders campaign and groups like Justice Democrats. But that is only part of the equation. Groups like Indivisible have spurred a wave of grassroots activism and organizing among a broad range of left-of-center Americans who had never been active in politics to the degree they are today. We see these different factions, movements, and sensibilities playing out in the presidential primary race and in congressional battles.

Along with the rest of the program I will be moderating a panel discussion with Waleed Shahid of Justice Democrats and Leah Greenberg, co-founder of Indivisible. Aditi Juneja of Protect Democracy will lay out the stakes of the 2020 election, and the way in which the current President has eroded our institutions.

If you’re a member and would like to join us, details for purchasing tickets are after the jump.