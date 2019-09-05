The Contours of the 2020 Race

I want to flag your attention to the new Marquette University Law School poll out yesterday. This is the marquee poll in Wisconsin, run by our friend Charles Franklin. The top lines tell a clear story: Biden over Trump by 9 (51-42), Sanders by 4 (48-44), Warren tied (at 45), Harris tied (at 44).
