Rudy’s Excellent Adventure #1

Rudy Giuliani, Former Mayor of New York City speaks to the Organization of Iranian American Communities during their march to urge "recognition of the Iranian people's right for regime change," outside the United Nat... Rudy Giuliani, Former Mayor of New York City speaks to the Organization of Iranian American Communities during their march to urge "recognition of the Iranian people's right for regime change," outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on September 24, 2019. - They urged recognition of the Iranian people's right for regime change and declared their support for the leader of democratic opposition, Maryam Rajavi. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP) (Photo credit should read ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images) MORE LESS
October 15, 2019 3:02 pm

Here’s a very interesting article in The New Yorker. It’s based on a sit-down interview with Lev Parnas conducted by Adam Entous a couple weeks before Parnas’ arrest. It fills in a good deal of the personal story and I recommend it. But it must be incomplete: Parnas had been in the Trump mix for years. He got involved with the campaign early. After the election he got close with Rudy Giuliani. When Rudy wanted to get dirt to counter the Mueller probe, as Entous puts it, “Parnas volunteered to help.”

