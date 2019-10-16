Josh Kovensky focuses on one central point about the Trump/Giuliani adventure in Ukraine. They were looking for people who would make things up. So, unsurprisingly, they focused on really corrupt people to manufacture stories about the Bidens and 2016 election interference. The more corrupt and transactional, the more ready to do business.
Making the Boss Happy
