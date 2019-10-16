Editor's Brief

Making the Boss Happy

Lawyer for US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Soviet-born businessman who served as Giuliani's fixer in Ukraine, Lev Parnas arrive for the funeral of late President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedra... Lawyer for US President Donald Trump, Rudy Giuliani and Soviet-born businessman who served as Giuliani's fixer in Ukraine, Lev Parnas arrive for the funeral of late President George H.W. Bush at the National Cathedral in Washington, DC on December 5, 2018. (Photo by ALEX EDELMAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
October 16, 2019 9:37 am

Josh Kovensky focuses on one central point about the Trump/Giuliani adventure in Ukraine. They were looking for people who would make things up. So, unsurprisingly, they focused on really corrupt people to manufacture stories about the Bidens and 2016 election interference. The more corrupt and transactional, the more ready to do business.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: