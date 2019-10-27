Keep An Eye On This

This is a note from a former federal prosecutor. I think they are on to something about the federal bribery statute and specter of criminal prosecution hanging over key players in the Ukraine scandal.
The WSJ is reporting that Sondland admitted that there was a quid pro quo: announce investigations of Burisma and 2016 or no meeting with Trump. Unlike Taylor, however, Sondland apparently did not tie the investigations to releasing the military aid. I think there is an important nuance here which may explain why Sondland is only admitting that the quo was the meeting and not the military aid while conveniently forgetting the other part of the deal.