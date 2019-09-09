There’s a new poll on gun policies out from Monmouth this morning. The gist is that the public overwhelmingly supports enhanced background checks and red flag laws. Where you get to something more like a split is on an assault weapons ban and a national gun registry. A majority still supports those two. But the opposition is more substantial. On an assault weapons ban, 66% support it and 38% oppose.
Editor's Brief
Gun Numbers
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here