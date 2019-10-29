Editor's Brief

Gordon Sondland is the Best Character in This Drama

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - JULY 12 - New Ambassador of the United States to the European Union Gordon Sondland is talking to media prior an EU Energy Council, on July 12, 2018, in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarter. (Photo by Thierry Monasse/Getty Images)
By
|
October 29, 2019 12:13 pm

He’s not the most important character in the drama. But Gordon Sondland is consistently the most fascinating to me. It’s the way he is consistently caught betwixt and between. Probably not actually evil, eager to be evil but mainly just wanting to please the boss. But unlike other players in the story he lacks the experience and maybe the smarts to avoid stepping into the most obvious kinds of trouble.

