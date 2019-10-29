He’s not the most important character in the drama. But Gordon Sondland is consistently the most fascinating to me. It’s the way he is consistently caught betwixt and between. Probably not actually evil, eager to be evil but mainly just wanting to please the boss. But unlike other players in the story he lacks the experience and maybe the smarts to avoid stepping into the most obvious kinds of trouble.
Editor's Brief
Gordon Sondland is the Best Character in This Drama
