Giuliani is Totally Reliant on Bill Barr’s Crooked DOJ

WILKES-BARRE, PA - OCTOBER 10: Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on October 10, 2016 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Trump continues h...

WILKES-BARRE, PA - OCTOBER 10: Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani speaks at a campaign rally for Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump on October 10, 2016 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. Trump continues his campaign following a town hall style debate against the Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton at Washington University in St. Louis last night. (Photo by Jessica Kourkounis/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS