Amid the pissing match that’s begun to drown the National Rifle Association over the past few months, there’s a relatively unknown figure who has found strange ways to cause lots of trouble with the country’s premier gun lobby.
Reporter's Notebook
How One Disgruntled NRA Donor Has Managed To Get Under The Gun Group’s Skin
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Our Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives & fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives & NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here