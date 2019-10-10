Be Advised …

Did we mentioned that Parnas and Fruman are also part of the legal representation of Donald Trump? Well, yeah … they are.

It’s important part of the Parnas/Fruman indictment story. The two men are now represented by former Trump lawyer John Dowd. Only days ago Dowd told congressional investigators that his clients would not cooperate in their impeachment inquiry. But beyond that blanket resistance he said that there were specific issues which would make any discussion of cooperation take a long time untangle. The key one was attorney/client privilege. With the client being the President of the United States.