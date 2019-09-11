Reader Email

Bad Bad Bad

By
|
September 11, 2019 2:50 pm

I haven’t run these numbers myself. But I think JL captures a key issue here. Indeed, I think his analysis understates it, since for well into 2016, large numbers of Republicans were furiously opposed to Donald Trump getting anywhere near the White House. That greatly held down his numbers in late 2015, early 2016 head-to-head match-ups.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: