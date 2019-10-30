Editor's Brief

Another Down

By
|
October 30, 2019 5:47 pm

Tim Morrison, the chief Eastern Europe/Russia staffer on the National Security Council, is leaving the White House. He is expected to testify before the Impeachment inquiry tomorrow and NPR reports that he is expected to leave “imminently”. Whether he was canned or resigned isn’t clear. Nor, I think, does it necessarily matter. Morrison took over for Fiona Hill, who left a week or so before the notorious July 25th phone call and has already testified.

What stands out to me here is not so much that he is leaving – one can imagine it seeming awkward and unworkable on both sides. It is more as an illustration of how – many weeks into this – the White House unable to control over the pace of events.

