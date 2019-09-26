Today’s Agenda: Maguire On The Hill

Nominee for director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joseph Maguire, is sworn in during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2018. ...

Nominee for director of the National Counterterrorism Center, Joseph Maguire, is sworn in during his confirmation hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on July 25, 2018. (Photo by Marcus Tappan / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARCUS TAPPAN/AFP/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS