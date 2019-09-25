Today’s Agenda: Pelosi Launches An Impeachment Inquiry

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 24: U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announces an impeachment inquiry. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)
By , and
|
September 25, 2019 8:09 am

Happy Wednesday, September 25. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced an official impeachment inquiry Tuesday and the Trump administration quickly started working on the Zelensky call transcript and whistleblower complaint to cool congressional temperatures. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: