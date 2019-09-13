What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: O’Rourke Says Death Threat Proves His Point On Guns

Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) looks and listens to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a debate at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU in Dallas, on Friday, September 21, 2018. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News/Pool)
DALLAS, TX - SEPTEMBER 21: Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-TX) looks and listens to Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) during a debate at McFarlin Auditorium at SMU on September 21, 2018 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Tom Fox-Pool/Getty Images)
By and
|
September 13, 2019 8:15 am

Happy Friday, September 13. Beto O’Rourke’s campaign has contacted law enforcement over what it’s calling a death threat that was made by a Texas state representative on Twitter. Here’s more on that and other stories we’re following today.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: