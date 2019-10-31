What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: Key Impeachment Witness On The Hill

U.S. Capitol (Photo by Samuel Corum/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
By and
|
October 31, 2019 8:53 am

Happy Halloween! Tim Morrison, an NSC official who witnessed firsthand some of the episodes being scrutinized in the impeachment inquiry, will testify on the Hill today. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: