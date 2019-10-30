Happy Wednesday, October 30. Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, an National Security Council official, testified Tuesday about the parts of the call with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky omitted from the call memo. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.
Today’s Agenda: Vindman Of The House
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here