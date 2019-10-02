Happy Wednesday, October 2. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo admitted Wednesday that he was on the July 25 phone call with President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.
Today’s Agenda: Pompeo’s Story Sure Has Changed
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here