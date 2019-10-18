What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: Perry Is Jumping Ship

MANCHESTER, NH - AUGUST 3: Republican presidential candidates including former Texas Gov. Rick Perry stand on the stage prior to the Voters First Presidential Forum at Saint Anselm College August 3, 2015 in Manchester, New Hampshire. (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
Energy Secretary Rick Perry (Photo by Darren McCollester/Getty Images)
By , and Caitlin Macneal
|
October 18, 2019 9:08 am

Happy Friday, October 18. With an ear to the ground, Energy Secretary Rick Perry has officially announced his impending resignation “later this year” with a cinematic send-off. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

