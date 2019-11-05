What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: Election Day 🇺🇸

NEW YORK, Nov. 7, 2018 -- A voter walks to the booth to fill in her ballot at a polling station in Staten Island of New York Nov. 6, 2018. The U.S. Republican Party on Tuesday managed to maintain a Senate majority in the midterm elections, while the Democrats wrestled the House majority from the Republicans, according to projections of multiple news outlets. (Xinhua/Han Fang)
Polling place in New York (Xinhua/Han Fang via Getty Images)
By , and
|
November 5, 2019 8:28 a.m.

Happy Tuesday, November 5. Today, Americans will take to the polls nationwide to vote for everything from ballot proposals to governors. Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: