What We're Watching

Today’s Agenda: Trump Calls For Dirt To Be Dug Up On His Various Enemies

President Donald Trump (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)
By and
|
November 4, 2019 8:28 a.m.

Happy Monday, November 4. President Donald Trump is calling for the whistleblower’s identity to be released, while at the same time promising to unveil “evidence” proving that key witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is a “Never-Trumper.” Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.

Prime Only Members-Only Article
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
View All Options
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporter:
Senior Newswriters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: