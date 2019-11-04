Happy Monday, November 4. President Donald Trump is calling for the whistleblower’s identity to be released, while at the same time promising to unveil “evidence” proving that key witness Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman is a “Never-Trumper.” Here’s more on that and the other stories we’re watching.
What We're Watching
Today’s Agenda: Trump Calls For Dirt To Be Dug Up On His Various Enemies
Members-Only Article
Already a member? Sign In
To access exclusive analysis and reporting from TPM’s award-winning staff along with:
The Hive Member Forum
Members-Only Newsletter
Exclusive RSS Feeds
Commenting
Prime
$4.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and fewer ads
Join for $1
Prime Ad Free
$9.99/mo
$1
/ first month
Access to member exclusives and NO ads
Join for $1
Are you a student or experiencing financial hardship? We offer FREE memberships to those in need. Apply Here