A Paean to Polls (or, We Are All in a Bubble)

By
|
September 13, 2019 10:19 am

Polls get a bad rap. In some ways they deserve it. They are the predicate to simply chasing public opinion rather than making decisions on the merits and trying to persuade, trying to lead. Polls told us same sex marriage was politically radioactive — the third, fourth and fifth rail of American politics. And it was. And then it wasn’t. And that’s over less than 20 years. But let me say a word in their favor.

