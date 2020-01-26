WH: Trump’s Tweet Meant Schiff’s ‘Price’ Would Be With Voters

Hours after President Trump tweeted that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) has “not paid a price,” White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham denied it was a threat during an interview on Fox News Sunday morning.

After Grisham bashed Democrats for what she called their “obsessive little dance” with impeachment, Fox News’ Howard Kurtz brought up Trump’s tweet, which he told Grisham “sounds like a vague threat.”

“I disagree,” Grisham said. “People put meanings behind what he said. The President speaks in a very unique way, he’s a counter-puncher, he’s saying what it’s on his mind.”

When Kurtz asked Grisham to clarify what Trump meant by saying Schiff “hasn’t paid the price,” she replied, “I haven’t talked to him about it yet,” but that she thinks “he means he hasn’t yet paid the price with the voters.”

“He hasn’t paid the price yet with the people of this country who see he’s been lying and very obsessed,” Grisham said. “Quite frankly, it seems that he’s having a little bit of a mental issue when you sit on the floor for hours and hours and hours. He’s obsessed with this President and trying to take him down.”

Earlier Sunday, Schiff told MSNBC’s Chuck Todd that he thinks Trump’s tweet was “intended to be” a threat.

Watch Grisham’s remarks below: