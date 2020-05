WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Reporters, including the AP's Zeke Miller (C), wear face masks to reduce the chance of spreading the novel coronavirus pandemic during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at t...

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 08: Reporters, including the AP's Zeke Miller (C), wear face masks to reduce the chance of spreading the novel coronavirus pandemic during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House May 08, 2020 in Washington, DC. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talked about the bad jobs report due to COVID-19 and the Department of Justice's dropping of charges against former national security advisor Michael Flynn. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

MORE

LESS