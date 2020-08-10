Trump Briefly Ushered Out Of Presser By Secret Service After Shots Fired Near WH

President Donald Trump on Monday was quickly ushered out of a press briefing by a Secret Service agent. He returned a few minutes later and said there had been a shooting outside the White House.

🚨 Trump abruptly walked away from the podium after an aide approached and whispered something to him, ending his news conference after just a couple minutes 🚨 pic.twitter.com/VBZWooa1CY — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) August 10, 2020



“Somebody’s been taken to the hospital,” Trump said, thanking the Secret Service and adding that he believed law enforcement had shot at the person.

“The suspect is now on the way to the hospital,” he said later. “I can’t tell you the condition of the suspect.”

Fox News’ John Roberts, reporting from the briefing room a few moments before, said that shots had been fired nearby the White House and that the Secret Service was in the process of “rendering aid to someone who was hit.”

Around a half-hour later, the Secret Service confirmed that there had been “an officer involved shooting” and that both a male subject and a Secret Service officer had been transported to the hospital.

The Secret Service can confirm there has been an officer involved shooting at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Ave. Law enforcement officials are on the scene. More information to follow. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

Update: the investigation into a USSS officer involved shooting is ongoing. A male subject and a USSS officer were both transported to a local hospital. At no time during this incident was the White House complex breached or were any protectees in danger. — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) August 10, 2020

This post has been updated.