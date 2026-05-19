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Trump Successfully Ousts Massie—the House Republican Most Willing to Defy Him

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05.19.26 | 7:59 pm
WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), speaks during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Second Amendment hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 15, 2026 in Wash... WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 15: Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), speaks during the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Second Amendment hearing in Dirksen Senate Office Building on April 15, 2026 in Washington, DC. Former Virginia Attorney General Ken Cuccinelli, senior fellow for homeland security and immigration at the Center for Renewing America, Erich Pratt, senior vice president of Gun Owners of America, Dudley Brown, president of the National Association for Gun Rights, and Stephen I. Vladeck, professor at Georgetown Law are testifying during the hearing. (Photo by Luke Johnson/Getty Images) MORE LESS

Ed Gallrein — a farmer and a former Navy SEAL who was recruited by President Trump personally to oust Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) — bested the incumbent in the Republican primary for Kentucky’s 4th Congressional District on Tuesday.

Its the latest victory for the president in recent weeks as he seeks to assert total dominance over the Republican Party, ousting politicians who wouldn’t fully capitulate to his will from the Indiana state legislature to the U.S. Senate.

Massie was perhaps the biggest target of all. He has been a thorn in House Republican leadership’s side for years, repeatedly voting against legislation Trump was pushing and leading the effort to release the Epstein files alongside House Democrats — an unforgivable offense in Trump’s eyes.

Trump, his allies and MAGA-aligned PACs, as well as a handful of pro-Israel PACs, pulled out all the stops in recent weeks to fundraise and campaign against Massie’s reelection. 

When the Associated Press called the race Tuesday evening, Gallrein had received 54 percent of the votes with just over 70 percent counted, successfully unseating Massie, who has been in Congress since 2012.

Gallrein was recruited to run against Massie by Trump and his MAGA allies, who have not been shy about their disdain for Massie. The fight into the most expensive House primary ever.

On Capitol Hill, Massie is famous for repeatedly breaking with Trump and House GOP leadership. He has opposed many parts of Trump and congressional Republicans’ agenda since Trump returned to the White House, frequently angering the president and MAGA allies, while garnering the support of some right-wing activists in the base.

In March 2025, when Republicans were pushing to pass a continuing resolution (CR) to keep the government open through the 2025 fiscal year, Massie publicly indicated he would oppose it.

“Congressman Thomas Massie, of beautiful Kentucky, is an automatic ‘NO’ vote on just about everything, despite the fact that he has always voted for Continuing Resolutions in the past. HE SHOULD BE PRIMARIED, and I will lead the charge against him,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post last year in response to his opposition, summing up the reasoning behind his disdain for Massie.

The CR, of course, was just one of the many times Massie broke with the Republican caucus and voted against GOP priorities. Right-wing and staunchly libertarian, he often referred to the increasing national debt as his rationale. 

Massie was one of the two House Republicans to vote against Trump’s reconciliation package, dubbed the One Big Beautiful Bill, and the tax cuts that were made permanent through the package. He was also one of the few Republicans who pushed for and voted to release the Jeffrey Epstein files. The Kentucky Republican has also been the only House Republican who consistently and publicly opposed Trump’s decision to go to war with Iran, voting in favor of Democrats’ war powers resolutions. Massie has repeatedly said he is against using taxpayer money on foreign aid, including to help Israel and Ukraine.

Frustrated with the lack of cooperation, Trump has previously called Massie a “nut job,” and a “moron,” describing him as the man “will go down as the WORST Republican Congressman.”

In March, he made a trip to Kentucky just to campaign against Massie and encourage voters to support Gallrein. This week, Trump’s Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth made a pilgrimage to the state to campaign for Gallrein at a rally. Though he repeatedly has asserted that he was campaigning for Massie’s primary challenger in his personal capacity, it was an unprecedented step for the sitting head of the Pentagon to campaign for or against a political candidate — especially against one who has been vocally critical of the Pentagon’s recent actions. At least one legal advocacy firm has asked the Defense Department’s inspector general to investigate whether Hegseth’s decision violated Pentagon policies. 

“President Trump does not need more people in Washington who are trying to make a point, especially from his own party,” Hegseth told Gallrein supporters at a rally Monday night. “He needs people trying to help him win, to vote with him when it matters most.”

Massie was first elected to Congress in a 2012 special election. Before his role as a congressman, he served as the Lewis County Judge Executive from 2010 to 2012.

Emine Yücel is a national political reporter for TPM. A native of Istanbul, Turkey, Emine previously worked at PBS’ Washington Week and NewsHour Weekend and NPR’s Investigations Team. Emine double majored in African American studies and Neuroscience at Northwestern University, where she also competed on the varsity fencing team. She later received her master’s degree in Social Justice and Investigative Reporting from the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern.
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Notable Replies

  1. The Republican Party is nothing more than a loyalty to Donald dumpy party. Its future is more bleak than our Democratic Party, to be honest. 36% approval and no Repub who doesn’t lick their failed leader’s boots has a place. Pathetic. There will be a massive blue wave this fall.

  2. Avatar for chjim chjim says:

    First. That is all. Well, second then!

  3. GOP a confirmed party of pedophiles, pedophile apologists, and people willing to hang out with pedophiles in pursuit of self-enrichment.

  4. How exactly does history-making low approval turn into a magical endorsement ability?

  5. The reckoning in the Repub party will only happen after Dems electorally blow them out of the water this fall. And it’s gonna happen.

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