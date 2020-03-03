Trump Mocks Biden For Frequent Verbal Gaffes: ‘So Many Mistakes’

President Donald Trump ridiculed 2020 Democratic candidate Joe Biden on Monday night for the former vice president’s perpetual verbal slip-ups, saying that they’re “a little scary.”

“WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing,” Trump tweeted with a Fox News video compilation of the gaffes. “Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he’s running for!”

WOW! Sleepy Joe doesn’t know where he is, or what he’s doing. Honestly, I don’t think he even knows what office he's running for! pic.twitter.com/454v9GFpgF — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2020

Several hours earlier, Trump had made similar jabs at Biden during a campaign rally in Charlotte, North Carolina, including the moment when the Democrat had referred to Super Tuesday as “Super Thursday.”

“Tomorrow, voters in states across the nation will head to the polls for Super Tuesday, not Super Thursday,” the President said as the crowd laughed. “Oh, he said Super Thursday. You can’t do these things.”

Trump also mocked Biden for repeatedly mixing up the states he visits on the campaign trail, such as when he confused Iowa with Ohio, and for his claim that “150 million” people had been killed by gun violence since 2007.

“150 million! That means 50 percent of our country,” Trump exclaimed. “That’s a big story.”