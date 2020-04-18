Latest
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 31: Stephen Moore of The Heritage Foundation is interviewed by CQ in his Washington office, August 31, 2016. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
56 mins ago
Trump Adviser Takes Heat For Likening Stay-At-Home Protesters To Rosa Parks
Sign with a Canadian flag (the maple leaf has been replaced with the symbol of a house) urging Canadians to stay at home to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19)in Vaughan, Ontario, Canada on April 12, 2020. The Ontario provincial government extended the state of emergency until April 23 due to the COVID-19 outbreak on Saturday. (Photo by Creative Touch Imaging Ltd./NurPhoto)
5 hours ago
Canada And US Agree To Extend Border Closures For Another Month
5 hours ago
Former Treasury Secretary Who Broke With Bush Tax Policy Dies At Age 84

Trump Hotels Aren’t Housing Healthcare Workers Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

The Trump international hotel & tower, Chicago Buildings and Landmarks - Chicago 22-09-2018 . (Photo by John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images)
By
|
April 18, 2020 11:37 a.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

Despite the White House’s praise for the thousands of hotels across the country that are housing healthcare workers at the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump’s own hotels reportedly aren’t participating in the effort.

According to a Washington Post report Saturday, local officials in the five U.S. cities where Trump’s company operates hotels — New York, Chicago, Miami, Washington and Honolulu — say that the hotel has yet to provide housing for medical workers for no-cost or at reduced rates.

“They did not volunteer, and we did not ask them,” Frank Rollason, the head of emergency management for the fire department in Florida’s Miami-Dade County — which is home to Trump’s Doral resort — told the Post.

The Post — which reached out to the Trump Organization and to officials in five cities that where a Trump hotel and a hotels-for-medical personnel program are located — noted that the President-owned company could have possibly offered hotel rooms to medical workers in private transactions without notifying local officials.

Earlier this month, the White House in a tweet thanked hotels nationwide for providing housing to healthcare workers and first responders as they work to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

Read the Post’s report here.

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer: