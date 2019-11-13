Trump Campaign Bulking Up Comms Team To Prepare For 2020, Impeachment

Latest
November 13, 2019 7:47 a.m.
The Trump campaign is paying special attention to its communications department, hiring and promoting to prepare for the double-headed onslaught of 2020 campaigning and the impeachment inquiry.

According to ABC News, the move includes internally promoting Capitol Hill veteran Erin Perrine and hiring Ali Pardo, who previously worked for the House Republicans and the President’s inauguration.

The team is much more swampy than the 2016 group, as Trump has shifted to relying on longtime D.C. operatives rather than ragtag outsiders.

Per ABC, they’ve grown the team to 16 people, sometimes marrying the two goals by using anti-impeachment messaging to rake in campaign cash.

Kate Riga (@Kate_Riga24)  is a senior newswriter for TPM and a contributor to the Josh Marshall Podcast, based in New York City. A Philadelphia native, Kate graduated from Georgetown University and previously worked as a political reporter at the Southampton Press in New York.
