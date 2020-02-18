Latest
Trump Admits That He Makes Barr’s Job Harder

US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base February 18, 2020, in Maryland. - Trump is heading to California at the start of a four-day western state campaign... US President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base February 18, 2020, in Maryland. - Trump is heading to California at the start of a four-day western state campaign swing. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
February 18, 2020 2:58 p.m.
President Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews Tuesday that he agrees with Attorney General Bill Barr’s assessment that the President’s tweets make it impossible for him to do his job.

During an interview with ABC News Thursday, Barr said that Trump should stop tweeting about the Justice Department because his tweets “make it impossible for me to do my job.” Barr also denied that he was compelled to reduce Roger Stone’s sentencing recommendation after Trump congratulated him in a tweet for “taking charge” of Stone’s case.

Trump was quick to agree when asked by a reporter Tuesday about whether his tweets make it difficult for Barr to do his job in a way that appears impartial.

“I do make his job harder, yes, I do agree with that. I think that’s true,” Trump said. “He’s a very straight shooter. We have a great attorney general and he’s working very hard. He’s working against a lot of people that don’t want to see good things happen, in my opinion. That’s my opinion, not his opinion. You’ll have to ask what his opinion is.”

Trump then added that social media has been “very important” to him because “it gives me a voice” that he doesn’t get in the media.

When asked if he makes it hard for Barr to do his job with integrity, Trump said “oh yeah” given how Barr is “a man with incredible integrity.”

“Just so you understand, I chose not to be involved,” Trump said. “I’m allowed to be totally involved. I’m actually, I guess, the chief law enforcement officer of the country. But I’ve chosen not to be involved. But he is a man of great integrity. But I could be involved if I wanted to be.”

After confirming that he pardoned Bernie Carrick and Mike Milken, Trump went on to claim that he hasn’t thought about pardoning Stone.

“I haven’t given it any thought,” Trump said. “In the meantime he’s going through a process, but I think he’s been treated very unfairly.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
