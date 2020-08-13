Latest
59 mins ago
Biden Camp: Trump Sabotaging USPS Is Desperate Man’s ‘Assault On Democracy’
2 hours ago
Twitter Roasts DeSantis For Comparing School Reopenings To Osama bin Laden Raid
WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 12: The Supreme Court of the United States of America. The building, a classical Corinthian architectural style, was completed in 1935 with marble mined from Vermont used on the exterior and the four inner courtyards are white Georgia marble. (Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post)
2 hours ago
SCOTUS Lets RI Move Forward With Agreement To Make Voting Easier For Pandemic

Trump Gives Barr An Ultimatum: You Could Be ‘Greatest’ AG Or ‘Average Guy’

NYTVIRUS -President Donald Trump with Attorney General William Barr, make remarks before signsing an executive order in the Oval Office that will punish Facebook, Google and Twitter for the way they police content online, Thursday, May 28, 2020. ( Photo by Doug Mills/The New York Times)
Attorney General William Barr listens as President Donald Trump speaks in the Oval Office before signing an executive order related to regulating social media on May 28, 2020. (Photo by Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images)
By
|
August 13, 2020 1:52 p.m.

President Trump on Thursday issued an ultimatum to Attorney General Bill Barr over the months-long probe led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, whom Barr tapped last year to investigate the origins of the Russia probe.

When pressed during a Fox Business Network interview on Thursday morning on his thoughts regarding the Durham probe, Trump replied that he hopes Durham’s team will do a “great job” and that his team “is not going to be politically correct.”

Trump then railed against former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for being “terrible” and lying to Congress about supposedly spying on his campaign.

The President then went on to issue an ultimatum directed at his attorney general.

“Bill Barr can go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of our country, or he can go down as an average guy,” Trump said, regarding the Durham probe. “We’ll see what happens.”

The President added that Barr is “great most of the time” but that “he’ll be just another guy” if he “wants to be politically correct.”

“(Barr and Durham) have all the answers,” Trump said. “It goes all to Obama, and it goes right to Biden.”

In a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee late last month, Barr wouldn’t commit to releasing the Durham report until after the November election.

“Under oath, do you commit to not releasing any report by Mr. Durham before the November election?” Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) asked Barr.

“No,” Barr said, before doubling down on his denial and adding that he “will be very careful.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below:

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30