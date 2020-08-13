Trump Gives Barr An Ultimatum: You Could Be ‘Greatest’ AG Or ‘Average Guy’

President Trump on Thursday issued an ultimatum to Attorney General Bill Barr over the months-long probe led by U.S. Attorney John Durham, whom Barr tapped last year to investigate the origins of the Russia probe.

When pressed during a Fox Business Network interview on Thursday morning on his thoughts regarding the Durham probe, Trump replied that he hopes Durham’s team will do a “great job” and that his team “is not going to be politically correct.”

Trump then railed against former FBI Director James Comey, former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper for being “terrible” and lying to Congress about supposedly spying on his campaign.

The President then went on to issue an ultimatum directed at his attorney general.

“Bill Barr can go down as the greatest attorney general in the history of our country, or he can go down as an average guy,” Trump said, regarding the Durham probe. “We’ll see what happens.”

The President added that Barr is “great most of the time” but that “he’ll be just another guy” if he “wants to be politically correct.”

“(Barr and Durham) have all the answers,” Trump said. “It goes all to Obama, and it goes right to Biden.”

In a hearing before the House Judiciary Committee late last month, Barr wouldn’t commit to releasing the Durham report until after the November election.

“Under oath, do you commit to not releasing any report by Mr. Durham before the November election?” Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell (D-FL) asked Barr.

“No,” Barr said, before doubling down on his denial and adding that he “will be very careful.”

Watch Trump’s remarks below: