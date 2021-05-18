Latest
5 hours ago ago
AZ County Twitter Account Heckles ‘Audit’ Press Conference In Real Time
8 hours ago ago
‘I’m Pissed, To Be Honest’: Dem Reacts To McCarthy Bombshell Dropped On Jan. 6 Commission Deal
9 hours ago ago
Blockbuster Climate Report Highlights How Much We Need Tech We Don’t Yet Have To Get To Net-Zero

Rick Scott Hopes Trump Stays Out Of Senate Primaries Even After Inventing Award For Him

Former President Trump and NRSC Chair Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL). Photo from NRSC email.
By
|
May 18, 2021 6:51 p.m.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) suggested to former President Trump that he stay out of Senate primary races next year, during an interview on Fox News Radio’s “Brian Kilmeade Show” on Tuesday.

Asked about what role he sees Trump playing during next year’s midterm elections, Scott said Trump will campaign for the candidates he supports, but suggested to the former president that he take his foot off the pedal during Senate primaries.

“Well I think he’s going to campaign for candidates that he believes in,” Scott said. “What I’ve suggested to him is to let the citizens in that state pick their primary winner. And then help those that win that he believes in.”

Scott went on to praise Trump for having the same grievances that he does, before adding that he looks forward to the former president “supporting the candidates that he likes.”

Scott’s remarks come a month after he awarded Trump with the National Republican Senatorial Committee’s first-ever “Champion for Freedom Award” on the same weekend the former president hurled insults at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) during the RNC’s spring donor retreat.

Amid rambling on about his usual grievances, Trump reportedly saved his most incendiary insults for McConnell, who he derided as a “dumb son of a bitch” for not opposing the November election results. The Senate minority leader initially scolded Trump on the Senate floor for inciting the mob behind the Capitol insurrection on the day of the joint session of Congress certifying Joe Biden’s presidential win.

“If that were [Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer] instead of this dumb son of a bitch Mitch McConnell they would never allow it to happen. They would have fought it,” Trump said, referring to the certification of Biden’s Electoral College victory, according to the Washington Post.

Scott, who chairs the NRSC, awarded Trump last month after making efforts to curry favor with the former president as he warred with the GOP’s traditional fundraising arm.

After Trump lawyers sent cease-and-desist letters to the NRSC, the Republican National Committee and the National Republican Congressional Committee to stop using his name and likeness in their fundraising efforts, the NRSC sent Scott out to Mar-a-Lago to make nice with the former president. Trump and the NRSC chairman reportedly discussed how they could team up and find suitable candidates for the 2022 midterms that the former president could get behind, including incumbents.

A day after his Mar-a-Lago visit, Scott bragged about his “great meeting” with Trump in a tweet.

Listen to Scott’s remarks below:

Author Headshot
Summer Concepcion is a newswriter for TPM based in New York. She previously covered the 2016 election for Fusion, conducted investigative research for The Nation Institute, and has written for NBC Chicago and the Chicago Reader.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
Latest News
Comments are now Members-Only

Non-members are still able to read comments, but will no longer be able to participate. To join the conversation, sign up now and get:

30% Off Annual Prime Membership

TPM strives to build as inclusive a community as financially possible. We offer FREE memberships to those experiencing financial hardship and FREE memberships for students.

View all options
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Associate Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front End Developer:
Senior Designer: