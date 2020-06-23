Porn Star Ron Jeremy Charged With Rape And Sexual Assault In LA

Latest
Ron Jeremy attends the world premiere of 'UNITY' at the DGA Theater on Wednesday, June 24, 2015 in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)
FILE - In this June 24, 2015 file photo, adult film actor Ron Jeremy attends the world premiere of "Unity" in Los Angeles. Jeremy has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP, File)
By Andrew Dalton
|
June 23, 2020 3:21 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Adult film star Ron Jeremy was charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting a fourth, Los Angeles County prosecutors said Tuesday.

Jeremy, 67, whose real name is Ron Jeremy Hyatt, was charged with three counts each of forcible rape and forcible penetration by a foreign object and one count each of forcible oral copulation and sexual battery.

If Jeremy is convicted, the charges could lead to a sentence of 90 years in prison.

He is scheduled to be arraigned later Tuesday. Prosecutors say they will ask for bail of $6.6 million. Emails seeking comment from Jeremy sent to several of his representatives were not immediately returned.

Prosecutors allege Jeremy raped a 25-year-old woman at a West Hollywood home in May 2014, sexually assaulted a 33-year-old woman and a 46-year-old woman in separate incidents at a West Hollywood bar in 2017, and raped a 30-year-old woman at the same bar in July of last year.

Another allegation from 2016, was declined by prosecutors because of insufficient evidence.

Jeremy, nicknamed “The Hedgehog,” is among the best known and most prolific actors in the industry’s history, with thousands of credits to his name.

In recent years he has made a career of appearing in more mainstream entertainment, including music videos and reality television shows like “The Surreal Life.”

includes: 
