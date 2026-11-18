The Alaska Senate race was finally called for Democrat Mary Peltola Tuesday night. Peltola won over 50% of the vote and took the race outright, avoiding the need to go to extra rounds of ranked-choice voting to determine the winner.

The blue wave that lapped up in states from Mississippi to Kansas to Iowa to South Carolina breached the Last Frontier. Peltola becomes the 56th Democratic senator this term, a majority once unimaginable given the difficulty of the map.

Peltola’s win is a historic one, as she will be the first Alaska Native to serve in the Senate.

The end of the campaign featured a spike of bad headlines for Peltola, including some hostile workplace allegations and a report that some on her team helped recruit Dan J. Sullivan, a random Alaskan, to join a ballot that also featured incumbent Sen. Dan S. Sullivan (R-AK). Republicans challenged the inclusion of non-Senator Dan Sullivan throughout the campaign, ultimately losing at the state Supreme Court. They later renewed those efforts in federal court with United States v. Alaska, which is currently before the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals. The lawsuit was always something of a Hail Mary, seeking to delay certification until the intentions of voters who chose non-Senator Dan Sullivan could somehow be proven.

“The relief sought — indefinitely blocking the certification of an ongoing U.S. Senate election and running an inquisition into individual voters’ true intentions — was and remains completely illegal,” said a recent filing in the case from voting groups. “It would disenfranchise voters. It would violate the right to a secret ballot. It would deter people from exercising their franchise for fear of government interrogation.”

Dan J. Sullivan ended up netting about 4,760 votes — far less than the nearly 12,500 votes Peltola beat Senator Dan Sullivan by.

Ultimately, Peltola repeated a statewide performance she last pulled off in 2022 when she won Alaska’s at-large House seat. Sullivan (the senator) becomes the final Republican incumbent holding what was thought to be a safe seat washed away by the wave.

Correction: Peltola is the first Democratic senator from Alaska since 2008. TPM regrets the error.