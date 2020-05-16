New Orleans Begins Easing Coronavirus Restrictions

Latest
Typically filled with people, Bourbon Street is seen nearly empty on the first day of Jazz Fest 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 23, 2020. - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell recommended the cancellation of a... Typically filled with people, Bourbon Street is seen nearly empty on the first day of Jazz Fest 2020, in New Orleans, Louisiana on April 23, 2020. - New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell recommended the cancellation of all festivals and large events in the city for the remainder of 2020 due to the Covid-19 outbreak. (Photo by Claire BANGSER / AFP) (Photo by CLAIRE BANGSER/AFP via Getty Images) MORE LESS
By Associated Press
|
May 16, 2020 2:13 p.m.
EDITORS' NOTE: TPM is making our COVID-19 coverage free to all readers during this national health crisis. If you’d like to support TPM's reporters, editors and staff, the best way to do so is to become a member.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans began taking its first steps Saturday toward loosening two months of restrictions on businesses, restaurants and houses of worship.

The city is restricting buildings to 25% of capacity and requiring restaurants, nail salons and other businesses to only take customers by reservation. Malls and retail stores can reopen, but casinos, video poker, live entertainment and bars are still closed.

Officials are still urging people to stay home as much as possible and requiring people to wear masks in public unless exercising.

The coronavirus struck New Orleans so quickly in March there were worries the pandemic would overwhelm the state health system. Hospitalizations have been going down for nearly a month, but officials warned a spike in cases or deaths could lead to putting restrictions back in place.

