Yiannopoulos Drops Lawsuit Against Former Publisher ‘Without Costs’

By Associated Press | February 20, 2018 11:09 am
Milo Yiannopoulos speaks during a press conference on November 29, 2017 in Sydney, Australia. Yiannopoulos is in Australia for his Troll Academy Tour.
Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images AsiaPac

NEW YORK (AP) — Milo Yiannopoulos is dropping his lawsuit against his former publisher.

In papers filed Tuesday in New York State Supreme Court, Yiannopoulos and Simon & Schuster asked that the case be dismissed “without costs or fees to either party.” The far-right author and agitator sued for $10 million last summer after the publisher canceled the release of his memoir “Dangerous.” Simon & Schuster acted after video clips of Yiannopoulos surfaced in which he appeared to defend sexual relationships between men and underage boys. Yiannopoulos alleged breach of contract and said the publisher gave in to “false and misleading reports.” Simon & Schuster had called the suit a publicity stunt.

Last fall, a judge allowed the case to proceed after Simon & Schuster had asked that it be dismissed. But in January, Yiannopoulous’ legal counsel withdrew and the author announced he would represent himself.

Yiannopoulos eventually self-published “Dangerous,” which came out last July 4.

