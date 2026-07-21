© 2026 TPM MEDIA LLC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
News

Mike Lindell Is Not Registered to Vote in Minnesota. He Claims His Temp ID Registers Him.

Minnesota is one of 24 states that has automatic voter registration, a form of voter registration that election deniers like Lindell have largely criticized.
by
07.21.26 | 4:18 pm
GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - 2026/03/27: Mike Lindell speaks on show by Real America's Voice during day 2 of Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. (... GRAPEVINE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES - 2026/03/27: Mike Lindell speaks on show by Real America's Voice during day 2 of Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images) MORE LESS

Pillow magnate and election denier Mike Lindell, who is also the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota, is reportedly not even registered to vote in Minnesota. Lindell, however, disputes this, telling TPM it’s simply “fake news.”

As the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Friday, Lindell has an active voter registration in Texas. Lindell confirmed in a Tuesday interview with TPM that he has “places in both Texas and Minnesota” and that he moved to Texas in 2024 after he got married. He moved back to Minnesota in 2025, he said, to begin his gubernatorial run. 

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office told the Star Tribune that Lindell “does not have an active record” in Minnesota. 

“So what the media did, the Star Tribune, whatever they’re saying that I wasn’t registered or didn’t register, are wrong,” Lindell insisted to TPM. 

According to Lindell, proof that he is, in fact, registered in the North Star state is his temporary Minnesota license that he got in September 2025, a copy of which he shared with TPM in a text message. (The document he shared with TPM had a September 19, 2025 application date and a Jan. 17, 2026 expiration date.)

“This was to register to vote and to get your driver’s license,” he said. “Both of them are done at the same time in Minnesota.”

In 2023, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a Democratic-led measure approving voter registration, among other election changes. Minnesota is one of 24 states that has automatic voter registration, which means that eligible voters who interact with certain agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles are automatically registered to vote, unless they actively opt out. 

He also told TPM that he is no longer registered to vote in Texas. Texas’ Secretary of State office did not immediately respond to TPM’s attempts to try to confirm this claim from Lindell.

“There’s no system all of a sudden in Texas where you last voted, where you get taken off those voter rolls, because all these states are doing it with computers and re-upping everybody,” he said.

“If a person would move three times, you’d probably be in three different states,” he added. “But obviously, if you vote in more than one place, it’s illegal. But, you know, this is what I’ve been telling you guys. We’ve been fighting these computers for years.”

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office told TPM that if a person with a temporary driver’s license in the state, they might, in fact, be eligible for automatic voter registration. 

“If someone has that [a temporary license], then I must assume they have successfully applied for a driver’s license in state,” a spokesperson for the Minnesota Secretary of State said. “If when they did that, they showed citizenship affirming documentation, as I said, like a U.S. passport or birth certificate, then they would go into the queue for automatic voter registration.” 

It’s unclear whether or not he is actively registered to vote, though. Either way, he says he will take advantage of Minnesota’s same-day voter registration allowance and cast a ballot for himself. 

Election deniers like Lindell have largely criticized states with automatic voter registration.

“You can register same-day here in Minnesota,” he said. “So if there is a problem at the state level, I can still register the day that I vote, and obviously I’m going to vote for myself.”

Khaya Himmelman is a reporter at TPM, based in New York. She previously covered politics and misinformation for The Messenger, Grid, and The Dispatch.
Includes: 
14
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. So frustrated with the clowns in MN. I grew up in Bachmann’s (Now Emmer’s) district.

  2. If when they did that, they showed citizenship affirming documentation, as I said, like a U.S. passport or birth certificate

    I think I see the problem right there. If he had brought one of those documents and registered to vote, surely he would be on the voter database that the Star Tribune consulted. The database would reflect changes made in September 2025.

  3. Avatar for Muse Muse says:

    The damn slip-of-paper expired in January. (Is he still using drugs or believes everyone else is?)

  4. And that would explain why it was a “temporary” DL, that expired a few months later. Kind of like a provisional ballot. Have to do something more to make it complete

  5. “You can register same-day here in Minnesota,” he said. “So if there is a problem at the state level, I can still register the day that I vote, and obviously I’m going to vote for myself.”

    He’s right. We have same-day registration in MN.

    But you have to have proof of residency. If his DL is expired, no es bueno.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

8 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for agostage Avatar for 1gg Avatar for tigersharktoo Avatar for becca656 Avatar for generalsternwood Avatar for benthere Avatar for tiowally Avatar for dannydorko Avatar for zenicetus Avatar for ladyfair Avatar for Scoutmom Avatar for Muse

Continue Discussion
LATEST
Where Things Stand
Trump Has to Beg Two GOPers He’s Spurned to Get Blanche Over Finish Line
07.21.26 | 6:09 pm
News
Hegseth Sidesteps Murkowski Question About Backdoor War Authorization
07.21.26 | 4:44 pm
Morning Memo
Conceding Major Screwups, DOJ Pauses NYT Subpoenas
07.21.26 | 10:26 am