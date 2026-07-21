Mike Lindell Is Not Registered to Vote in Minnesota. He Claims His Temp ID Registers Him.

Pillow magnate and election denier Mike Lindell, who is also the Trump-endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate in Minnesota, is reportedly not even registered to vote in Minnesota. Lindell, however, disputes this, telling TPM it’s simply “fake news.”

As the Minnesota Star Tribune reported Friday, Lindell has an active voter registration in Texas. Lindell confirmed in a Tuesday interview with TPM that he has “places in both Texas and Minnesota” and that he moved to Texas in 2024 after he got married. He moved back to Minnesota in 2025, he said, to begin his gubernatorial run.

The Minnesota Secretary of State’s office told the Star Tribune that Lindell “does not have an active record” in Minnesota.

“So what the media did, the Star Tribune, whatever they’re saying that I wasn’t registered or didn’t register, are wrong,” Lindell insisted to TPM.

According to Lindell, proof that he is, in fact, registered in the North Star state is his temporary Minnesota license that he got in September 2025, a copy of which he shared with TPM in a text message. (The document he shared with TPM had a September 19, 2025 application date and a Jan. 17, 2026 expiration date.)

“This was to register to vote and to get your driver’s license,” he said. “Both of them are done at the same time in Minnesota.”

In 2023, Minnesota Democratic Gov. Tim Walz signed into law a Democratic-led measure approving voter registration, among other election changes. Minnesota is one of 24 states that has automatic voter registration, which means that eligible voters who interact with certain agencies like the Department of Motor Vehicles are automatically registered to vote, unless they actively opt out.

He also told TPM that he is no longer registered to vote in Texas. Texas’ Secretary of State office did not immediately respond to TPM’s attempts to try to confirm this claim from Lindell.

“There’s no system all of a sudden in Texas where you last voted, where you get taken off those voter rolls, because all these states are doing it with computers and re-upping everybody,” he said.

“If a person would move three times, you’d probably be in three different states,” he added. “But obviously, if you vote in more than one place, it’s illegal. But, you know, this is what I’ve been telling you guys. We’ve been fighting these computers for years.”

A spokesperson for the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office told TPM that if a person with a temporary driver’s license in the state, they might, in fact, be eligible for automatic voter registration.

“If someone has that [a temporary license], then I must assume they have successfully applied for a driver’s license in state,” a spokesperson for the Minnesota Secretary of State said. “If when they did that, they showed citizenship affirming documentation, as I said, like a U.S. passport or birth certificate, then they would go into the queue for automatic voter registration.”

It’s unclear whether or not he is actively registered to vote, though. Either way, he says he will take advantage of Minnesota’s same-day voter registration allowance and cast a ballot for himself.

Election deniers like Lindell have largely criticized states with automatic voter registration.

“You can register same-day here in Minnesota,” he said. “So if there is a problem at the state level, I can still register the day that I vote, and obviously I’m going to vote for myself.”