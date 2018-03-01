Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump listens to Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull of Australia, during their joint press conference, in the East Room of the White House, on Friday, February 23, 2018. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Omarosa Manigault, director of communications for the Office of Public Liaison for the Trump administration, was present for he Medal of Honor ceremony for former Specialist Five James C. McCloughan, U.S. Army in the East Room of the White House, on Monday, July 31, 2017. (Photo by Cheriss May) (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
MA Man Charged With Sending Trump Jr. Letter Containing White Powder

By Associated Press | March 1, 2018 12:09 pm
Leigh Vogel/WireImage

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts man has been charged with sending a letter with a white powder to Donald Trump Jr. that landed his wife, Vanessa, in the hospital.

Daniel Frisiello, of Beverly, was arrested Thursday. He is expected to appear in federal court in Worcester later Thursday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Federal authorities say he also sent letters containing powder to four other people, including the office of Sen. Debbie Stabenow, of Michigan.

The letter to the president’s son was opened by Vanessa Trump on Feb. 12. She called 911 and reported she was coughing and felt nauseous. She was hospitalized briefly.

The substance in the letter turned out to be cornstarch.

