Watch Marianne Williamson Talk To A Child Reporter About Her Dead Cat

The ever-quirky Marianne Williamson didn’t sugar coat her response to a child reporter innocently asking the 2020 Democratic candidate is she has a pet.
“So um, I have a question.”
“Yes,” Williamson said, leaning in close to hear the inquiry.
“Do you have a pet?”
“Do I have a pet– I had a cat and the cat died.”
Watch below:
Young reporter to @marwilliamson: “Do you have a pet?”@marwilliamson to young reporter: “I had a cat and the cat died.” pic.twitter.com/jK8Miaf1TG
— Philip Crowther (@PhilipinDC) July 31, 2019