Watch Marianne Williamson Talk To A Child Reporter About Her Dead Cat

Scott Olson/Getty Images North America
July 31, 2019 8:49 am
The ever-quirky Marianne Williamson didn’t sugar coat her response to a child reporter innocently asking the 2020 Democratic candidate is she has a pet.

“So um, I have a question.”

“Yes,” Williamson said, leaning in close to hear the inquiry.

“Do you have a pet?”

“Do I have a pet– I had a cat and the cat died.”

Watch below:

