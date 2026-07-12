Lindsey Graham, Longtime South Carolina Senator, Dies From ‘Brief And Sudden Illness’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) died Saturday evening from a “brief and sudden illness,” according to a statement from his office. He was 71.

“On the evening of Saturday, July 11, U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham passed away from a brief and sudden illness,” the statement said. “Senator Graham’s family appreciates prayers at this time and asks for privacy during this incredibly difficult period.”

Emergency medical services responded to a call for “cardiac arrest” at the senator’s Capitol Hill home on Saturday night, according to several outlets.

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) will name a replacement senator who will serve out the rest of Graham’s current term. Graham was up for reelection in November and his term ends in January 2027.

South Carolina Republicans will have to hold a primary for the Senate seat in order to replace Graham as the candidate for the upcoming election.

Graham was a long-time senator and a close Trump ally. He has been one of the most prominent voices within the congressional Republican conference on issues of defense and foreign policy. He was first elected to the House in 1994 and to the Senate in 2002.

In 2016, Graham ran for the GOP nomination for president but ultimately lost to President Donald Trump. Graham was one of Trump’s harsh critics during that time. He voted for Independent Evan McMullin instead of Trump in the 2016 election.

But the dynamic shifted during Trump’s first term in office.

The South Carolina senator was the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee during Trump’s first term and played a key role in confirming conservative judges. He also presided over the controversial confirmation of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in October 2020.

Graham has also been one of the loudest supporters of Trump when it comes to the ongoing war in Iran.

Graham, chair of the Senate Budget Committee, most recently led Senate Republicans in their successful efforts to pass their second reconciliation bill funding ICE and CBP until the end of President Donald Trump’s term.

Trump paid tribute to Graham in an early Sunday morning Truth Social post calling him a “true American Patriot.”

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!” Trump said.

Many of Graham’s colleagues on Capitol Hill also sent out their condolences and remembered the long-time senator in individual statements.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) said his “heart is heavy” in a social media post early Sunday morning.

“He was a strong advocate for the United States and a strong ally to freedom-loving countries across the globe. He believed in the might of America to achieve good in the world and dedicated his life to advancing that cause,” Thune added.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of my dear friend Senator Lindsey Graham,” Senate Majority Whip John Barrasso (R-WY) wrote in a statement. “Lindsey represented South Carolina and America with pride and determination. He guided the Senate through our toughest battles while Chairman of both the Judiciary Committee and the Budget Committee. He carried the day with his mission clarity and steadfast leadership. All of us in the Senate will miss his quick wit and infectious laughter.”