Latest
10 hours ago
Senate GOP Sorts Out Which Poison Pills It Can Swallow To Pass House’s ‘Big Beautiful’ Bill
10 hours ago
DOGE Developed Error-Prone AI Tool To ‘Munch’ Veterans Affairs Contracts
1 day ago
‘The Intern in Charge’: Meet The 22-Year-Old Trump’s Team Picked To Lead Terrorism Prevention

Trump Admin Returns Abrego Garcia—To Face New Criminal Charges

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a roundtable in the State Dining Room at the White House on June 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump held the roundtable for members ... WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 05: Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks at a roundtable in the State Dining Room at the White House on June 05, 2025 in Washington, DC. U.S. President Donald Trump held the roundtable for members of the Fraternal Order of Police. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images) MORE LESS
By
|
June 6, 2025 3:23 p.m.
Updated June 6, 2025 5:23 p.m.
29
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter

The Trump administration is finally abiding by a court order and returning the wrongfully deported Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States, ABC News reports, but in a face-saving maneuver it is criminally charging him for allegedly transporting undocumented migrants.

As part of the Trump administration’s smear campaign to obscure its error in deporting Abrego Garcia to El Salvador in violation of a immigration judge order, the Department of Homeland Security had trumpeted a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee which yielded no charges against him.

ABC News reported last month that the Trump DOJ had begun investigating the traffic stop, including interviewing a convicted felon in an Alabama prison who was the alleged owner of the vehicle Abrego Garcia was driving when he was stopped.

That investigation appears to have yielded a sealed federal two-count indictment (below) of Abrego Garcia last month in Tennessee accusing him of hauling undocumented immigrants. “The alleged conspiracy spanned nearly a decade and involved the domestic transport of thousands of non-citizens, including some children, from Mexico and Central America,” ABC News reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation.

Abrego Garcia was deported to El Salvador on March 15, the same weekend as the Alien Enemies Act deportations but the Salvadoran was not removed under the act. He was incarcerated initially at CECOT before being transferred to a different detention facility.

The Trump administration has repeatedly accused him of being a member of the MS-13 gang, which he has denied and a federal judge has concluded was based on flimsy, unsubstantiated evidence. President Trump went so far as to hold up an obviously photoshopped image the falsely connected the tattoos on Abrego Garcia’s hands to MS-13.

In a dark twist, ABC News’ report includes this line about the new criminal charges against Abrego Garcia: “Among those allegedly transported were members of the Salvadoran gang MS-13, sources familiar with the investigation said.”

“This is what American justice looks like,” Attorney General Pam Bondi said without irony in televised remarks from Main Justice with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche at her side. Blanche said that El Salvador released Abrego Garcia after the U.S. government presented it with an arrest warrant for him.

Late Update: Bondi in her remarks and prosecutors in a motion for pretrial detention (below) highlighted the allegations in the indictment that in addition to transporting undocumented immigrants, Abrego Garcia abused women migrants and trafficked firearms and narcotics.

Bondi and the pretrial detention motion also introduced new uncharged allegations of “solicitation of child pornography” to demonstrate that Abrego Garcia is a threat to the community. They also repeat an allegation that Abrego Garcia, as the motion put it, “participated in the murder of a rival gang member’s mother in El Salvador.”

In short, the Trump administration – in a case that drew international attention for how it screwed up – is throwing everything at Abrego Garcia. Of course, it can be true that both the Trump administration and Abrego Garcia engaged in lawless behavior. The fact of one doesn’t excuse the other. The underlying issue in the deportation case was about the lack of due process, which Abrego Garcia was entitled to in immigration proceedings and is now entitled to in the criminal proceedings, and which wasn’t available in indefinite, uncharged detention in El Salvador.

Later Update: The Trump DOJ has now notified U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis of Maryland that Abrego Garcia has been returned. “Defendants hereby provide notice that they have complied with the Court’s order, and indeed have successfully facilitated Abrego Garcia’s return,” it said in a new filing. The Justice Department said it would move to have the case dismissed and asked for all deadlines to be stayed, seeming to glide right past Judge Xinis’ ongoing contempt of court inquiry into the government’s conduct in the case.

The indictment:

The motion for pretrial detention:

29
Start your day with TPM.
Sign up for the Morning Memo newsletter
Author Headshot
David Kurtz (@TPM_dk)  is TPM's editor at large. Signal: davidkurtz.88 Proton: davidmkurtz@proton.me
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
Latest News
29
Show Comments

Notable Replies

  1. Facilitating undocumented immigrants maybe a crime, but it’s also a moral responsibility that every single human has under a regime of hate. It is your obligation to reject the hate.

    Remember, Abraham entertained the migrating angels. His cousin Lot, gave them shelter. It was the people of Sodom who abused the immigrants.

  2. Avatar for sandi sandi says:

    Call me suspicious, but suddenly finding informants against a guy they picked up by accident… and for a different gang than they named at first…???..

    Well, they had informants against Hunter Biden, too.

  3. Pam Bondi is evil, carrying out the evil wishes of her master.

  4. Avatar for theod theod says:

    Let’s not forget that when Trump was boinking his very sexy single future wives Ivana and Melania, he, too, was “facilitating undocumented immigrants.” What’s the stature of limitations for this federal offense?

  5. I am hoping against hope that the Tennessee judge requires Abrego Garcia to appear in person, so that when the Judge denies the request for pre-trial detention, he can tell Abrego Garcia “you are free to go” and not give ICE room for any extra fuckery.

    Also, i do not believe one word of the indictment. This government has forfeited the benefit of the doubt.

Continue the discussion at forums.talkingpointsmemo.com

23 more replies

Participants

Avatar for system1 Avatar for sandi Avatar for davitydave Avatar for ealleniii Avatar for eldonlazar Avatar for theod Avatar for becca656 Avatar for losamigos Avatar for leftcoaster Avatar for ronbyers Avatar for benthere Avatar for jm_tpm Avatar for lestat Avatar for tmulcaire Avatar for demosthenes59 Avatar for coprophagoussmile Avatar for stevecoh1 Avatar for jrw Avatar for v12nna Avatar for godwit Avatar for dogselfie

Continue Discussion
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Deputy Editor:
Editor-at-Large:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Contributing Editor:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher & Digital Producer:
Senior Developer:
Senior Designer: