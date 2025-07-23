Judge Bars DHS From Detaining Abrego Garcia After His Release From Criminal Custody

In two rulings issued within a curiously short time of each other Wednesday afternoon, a federal judge in Tennessee cleared the way for Kilmar Abrego Garcia to be released from custody pending his criminal trial and a federal judge in Maryland barred the Trump administration from detaining him for immigration proceedings once he’s released.

The pair of highly anticipated rulings means Abrego Garcia should soon be returned to Maryland, where he was unlawfully picked up in March by immigration enforcement and wrongfully deported to El Salvador in violation of an immigration judge’s order that barred his removal to his home country.

With the Trump administration still determined to remove Abrego Garcia — quite likely to a third country — he remains at risk. But in her new order, U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis of Maryland imposed several conditions that require the Trump administration to provide Abrego Garcia due process in any subsequent proceedings. She ordered his immigration case restored to the jurisdiction of the ICE field office in Baltimore and required the Trump administration to give him and his lawyers 72 hours written notice before removing him to a third country.

In issuing her ruling, Xinis said she was trying to restore Abrego Garcia to what had been the status quo before his wrongful removal, a condition imposed by the Supreme Court earlier in this case when it said the Trump administration must facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return. After months of foot-dragging and stone-walling, the Trump administration did return him from El Salvador, but immediately took him into custody on criminal charges that had been kept sealed.

In her ruling today, Judge Xinis noted that Abrego Garcia’s return was as secret as his removal. The Trump administration did not notify her or Abrego Garcia’s lawyers of his return. One of his lawyers said in a hearing last week that he learned of his client’s return via ABC News.

It was that history of defiance and lack of transparency with the court that Xinis used to justify in part her order barring the Department of Homeland Security from detaining Abrego Garcia as soon as he is released from the custody of the Department of Justice in the criminal case.