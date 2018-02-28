Latest
news

Rep. John Lewis Named Principal Speaker At Harvard’s Commencement

By Associated Press | February 28, 2018 12:32 pm
Nashville Public Library Awards Civil Right Icon Congressman John Lewis Literary Award on November 19, 2016 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Rick Diamond/Getty Images North America

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — U.S. Rep. John Lewis has been named the principal speaker at Harvard University’s commencement on May 24.

Harvard officials in their announcement Wednesday cited the Georgia Democrat’s “public service legacy” in their decision.

Lewis is a prominent civil rights leader who led the 1965 voting rights march out of Selma, Alabama, with the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

He has been a representative for more than 30 years.

Harvard President Drew Faust says Lewis “has dedicated himself to the ideals of equality and decency, standing up for what is right, even when it meant putting himself in harm’s way.”

Lewis has received numerous awards, including the Lincoln Medal and the Presidential Medal of Freedom. Harvard awarded him an honorary degree in 2012.

