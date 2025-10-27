Indiana Gov Announces Special Session to Act on Trump’s Gerrymandering Squeeze

Succumbing to mounting pressure from the Trump administration and the president’s allies, Indiana Republican Gov. Mike Braun announced on Monday that a special session focused on redistricting will convene on November 3.

The announcement significantly bolsters the Trump administration’s pressure campaign to strongarm Republicans in red states across the country to redraw their congressional maps as a way to help ensure Republicans keep the U.S. House in the midterm elections. It has been unclear for weeks whether Republicans in the Indiana Senate had enough votes to pass redrawn maps.

“I am calling a special legislative session to protect Hoosiers from efforts in other states that seek to diminish their voice in Washington and ensure their representation in Congress is fair,” Braun said in a statement on Monday.

The announcement comes only days after Indiana Senate Republicans said they did not have the votes needed to approve a revised congressional map. Following that announcement, Indiana MAGA Republicans began bullying their colleagues online to try to get them to back Trump’s political interests.

President Trump, Vice President JD Vance and MAGA allies have been working hard to coerce Indiana Republicans to get on board with redistricting. Earlier this month, per Politico, Trump called into a private Senate GOP caucus meeting and Vance visited the state twice to pressure Republicans into redistricting. Republican members of the state Senate have also reportedly been flooded with emails in recent weeks from right-wing groups, such as Turning Point USA, according to The New York Times.

Trump’s allies have been threatening to fund primary challengers against those opposed to engaging in the once-unprecedented practice of mid-cycle redistricting. Before he was killed last month, Turning Point USA co-founder and MAGA influencer Charlie Kirk was leading this effort.

A handful of Republicans, including state Sens. Scott Alexander, Ron Alting, Justin Busch, and Daryl Schmitt, all publicly announced their support for a revised congressional map on Friday, prompting Braun to call for a special session, the Indiana Capitol Chronicle reported.

Democrats currently only have two of the state’s nine seats in the U.S. House. A redrawn Indiana map may help Republicans gain two additional seats.

So far, red states like Texas, Missouri and North Carolina have all caved to pressure from the Trump administration to approve revised congressional maps.

The approved maps are all expected to flip seats currently held by Democrats for Republicans. It is typical for redistricting to take place once a decade after the Census has been taken — and not mid-cycle as a way for Republicans to try to predetermine the results of the midterm elections.