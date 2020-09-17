Ham And Cheese Scott Walker Is Trying To Fill Harris’ Shoes For Pence Debate Prep

Latest
(TPM Illustration/Getty Images)
By
|
September 17, 2020 2:51 p.m.

Anything for a fellow Midwestern ex-governor and buddy, right?

The Washington Post reported on Thursday that former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R) has been playing Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA), Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden’s running mate, to help Vice President Mike Pence prepare for the upcoming vice presidential debate a little less than three weeks away.

Walker reportedly kept a tight lip about his and Pence’s prep activities.

“All I can say is that I worked with him four years and was happy to help,” he told the Post. “That’s it.”

Besides the obvious, the ex-governor and Harris don’t have much in common: One is a law school graduate and became one of the most prominent prosecutors in California, and the other dropped out of college and ate an estimated 18,980 ham and cheese sandwiches in his lifetime leading up to the 2016 election.

America will see whether Walker’s playacting pays off when the debate begins on October 7 at the University of Utah.

Cristina Cabrera (@crismcabrera)  is a newswriter at TPM based in New York.
