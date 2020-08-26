Latest
WASHINGTON, Aug. 25, 2020 -- Photo taken in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Aug. 24, 2020 shows a computer screen displaying Donald Trump Jr., the U.S. president's eldest son, speaking during the 2020 Republican National Convention from Washington, D.C. U.S. President Donald Trump was nominated for a second term on Monday at the 2020 Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, which has been scaled back due to the coronavirus pandemic. (Photo by Liu Jie/Xinhua via Getty)
3 mins ago
Trump Jr. Punches Back At Speculation He Was High At RNC: ‘You Have Me Confused With Hunter Biden’
2 hours ago
House Intel Narrows Trump Financial Record Subpoena To POTUS, Immediate Family
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: Director of the United States National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to reporters outside the West Wing of the White House on May 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Kudlow stated that the U.S. economy is essentially still in free fall and argued that the country cannot spend its way out of a pandemic-driven downturn. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
3 hours ago
‘Alternate Reality’: Biden Campaign Calls Out RNC’s Rosy View Of COVID Pandemic

GOP Rep. Mark Walker Says He Was Contacted About Liberty University Job

UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 14: Rep. Mark Walker, R-N.C., speaks to the media following the House GOP leadership elections in the Longworth House Office Building on Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)
By
|
August 26, 2020 1:49 p.m.

Rep. Mark Walker (R-NC) has said he was contacted by a Liberty University board member about the potential of taking the helm at the evangelical institution following the resignation of Jerry Falwell Jr. on Monday.

The former pastor, who is also vice-chair of the House Republican Conference, had already decided against another run for Congress this year and told Politico that while  hadn’t really considered the post, he was not entirely closed off to the idea after he was contacted by a handful of students alumni, and church leaders.

“It’s not something I have considered, but Liberty University is too important to go without strong leadership,” Walker said.

 Walker was among the top conservatives who suggested Falwell step down amid a series of scandals, calling his alleged behavior “appalling.”

“I have talked with a board member but my focus is for the Liberty University family to find healing while continuing its mission of developing Christ-centered men and women with the values, knowledge, and skills essential to impact the world,” Walker told Politico. 

Earlier this week, Walker accused Democrats during a House Oversight Committee hearing of trying to “cancel” an ally of President Donald Trump, Louis DeJoy, claiming that the postmaster general was not who Democratic members of Congress had “villainized him to be.”

Walker may also be a contender for the Senate seat of Richard Burr (R-NC), who will not seek re-election at the conclusion of his term in 2022.

Support The TPM Journalism Fund
  • Contributions allow us to hire more journalists
  • Contributions allow us to provide free memberships to those who cannot afford them
  • Contributions support independent, non-corporate journalism
CONTRIBUTE
Are you a student? Apply for a free student membership
Experiencing financial hardship? Apply for a free community-supported membership
Author Headshot
Zoë Richards is a TPM newswriter based in New York. Previously, she reported on local politics in Kampala, Uganda, wrote about sustainability from a think-tank in Paris, France, and has pursued documentary and broadcast news projects closer to home. She holds a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University.
 Have a tip? Send it Here!
includes: 
More In News
Comments
advertisement
Masthead Masthead
Founder & Editor-in-Chief:
Executive Editor:
Managing Editor:
Senior Editor:
Special Projects Editor:
Investigations Desk:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Editor at Large:
General Counsel:
Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Associate Publisher:
Front-End Developer:
Senior Designer:
SPECIAL DEAL FOR PAST TPM MEMBERS
40% OFF AN ANNUAL PRIME MEMBERSHIP
REJOIN FOR JUST $30
REJOIN FOR JUST $30