Giuliani Says New York Prosecutors Are ‘A**holes’ If They’re Investigating Him

Rudy Giuliani had nothing nice to say about the prosecutors currently occupying his former stomping grounds at the Southern District of New York: “they’re assholes,” he told Olivia Nuzzi in a new New York Magazine profile published Monday.

“If they’re investigating me, they’re assholes. They’re absolutely assholes if they’re investigating me,” he said, referencing the ongoing probe into two of his business associates who were recently arrested for campaign finance violations and were involved in his Ukraine pressure scheme.

“If they are, they’re idiots,” he continued. “Then they really are a Trump-deranged bunch of silly New York liberals.” Giuliani claimed he didn’t actually know if he was being investigated by the SDNY, only that investigators had asked his two associates — Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman — for documents relevant to him and “any actual or potential payment” to or from Giuliani. It still remains unclear how broad the scope of the SDNY’s probe into Parnas and Fruman will be. The two helped connect Giuliani to several high profile Ukrainian officials while he was in the country trying to peddle fabricated dirt about the Biden family and the 2016 election.

“If they think I committed a crime, they’re out of their minds,” he said of the SDNY before making this stunning admission: “I’ve been doing this for 50 years. I know how not to commit crimes. And if they think I’ve lost my integrity, maybe they’ve lost theirs in their insanity over hating Trump with some of the things they did that I never would’ve tolerated when I was U.S. Attorney.”

Giuliani also suggested that the SDNY was just jealous that they haven’t been as successful as he was as U.S. Attorney.

“It’s a terrible thing to say because it will get the Southern District all upset, but I know why they’re all upset,” Giuliani said. “Because they’ve never done anything like me since me. They haven’t done an eight years like I did since I left being U.S. Attorney. Nothing close.”

The profile mostly notably describes Giuliani in all of his unhinged might — he had his fly unzipped during the interview, he let drool fall out of his mouth while he spoke, at one point, he fell into a wall and kept walking as if it never happened, according to Nuzzi. He repeatedly contradicted his own remarks on having or not having business interests in Ukraine and claimed he only ever trusted Parnas and Fruman because they “look like Miami people.”

